How to Watch Norfolk State vs. William & Mary on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Norfolk State Spartans (4-3) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the William & Mary Tribe (3-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Norfolk State vs. William & Mary Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in Norfolk, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Norfolk State Stats Insights
- The Spartans are shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 42.3% the Tribe allow to opponents.
- Norfolk State is 2-0 when it shoots better than 42.3% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 213th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tribe sit at 162nd.
- The Spartans score only 2.7 more points per game (74.3) than the Tribe give up (71.6).
- When Norfolk State scores more than 71.6 points, it is 3-0.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Norfolk State averaged 82.0 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 70.6 points per contest.
- At home, the Spartans ceded 13.2 fewer points per game (61.8) than away from home (75.0).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Norfolk State fared better at home last season, sinking 8.3 treys per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.6 threes per game and a 30.2% three-point percentage in away games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|San Jose State
|L 77-53
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/20/2023
|FGCU
|W 69-66
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Wichita State
|L 80-67
|Charles Koch Arena
|11/28/2023
|William & Mary
|-
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
|12/1/2023
|@ VCU
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Illinois State
|-
|Redbird Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.