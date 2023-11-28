The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-0) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Elon Phoenix (2-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Chartway Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET.

Old Dominion Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Old Dominion vs. Elon Scoring Comparison

The Phoenix score 11 more points per game (55.8) than the Monarchs allow (44.8).

Elon has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 44.8 points.

Old Dominion is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 55.8 points.

The Monarchs put up 10.7 fewer points per game (60.8) than the Phoenix allow (71.5).

The Monarchs are making 34.3% of their shots from the field, 5.8% lower than the Phoenix concede to opponents (40.1%).

The Phoenix's 38.2 shooting percentage from the field is 7.5 higher than the Monarchs have given up.

