Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Roanoke County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Roanoke County, Virginia, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Roanoke County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Cross High School at Forsyth Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Lewisville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cave Spring High School at William Byrd High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Vinton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
