If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Roanoke County, Virginia, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Roanoke County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Cross High School at Forsyth Country Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Lewisville, NC

Lewisville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Cave Spring High School at William Byrd High School