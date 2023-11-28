If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Rockingham County, Virginia, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Rockingham County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Turner Ashby High School at Page County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Shenandoah, VA

Shenandoah, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

East Rockingham High School at Luray High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Luray, VA

Luray, VA Conference: Bull Run

Bull Run How to Stream: Watch Here

Broadway High School at Fort Defiance High School