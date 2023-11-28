Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Russell County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Russell County, Virginia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Russell County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Abingdon High School at Lebanon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Lebanon, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holston High School at Council High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Honaker, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
