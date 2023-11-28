Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shenandoah County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
If you reside in Shenandoah County, Virginia and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shenandoah County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riverheads High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Quicksburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James Wood High School at Central High School - Woodstock
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Woodstock, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Strasburg High School at Warren County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Front Royal, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
