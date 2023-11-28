If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Virginia Beach County, Virginia today, we've got you covered here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Virginia Beach County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Carmel High School at Catholic High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 28

5:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Princess Anne High School at Frank W. Cox High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Bayside High School at Salem High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA Conference: Beach

Beach How to Stream: Watch Here

Ocean Lakes High School at Landstown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA Conference: Beach

Beach How to Stream: Watch Here

Floyd E. Kellam High School at First Colonial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA Conference: Beach

Beach How to Stream: Watch Here

Green Run High School at Kempsville High School