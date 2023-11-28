Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Warren County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Warren County, Virginia, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Warren County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Strasburg High School at Warren County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Front Royal, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skyline High School at Sherando High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Stephens City, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
