The Norfolk State Spartans (4-3) welcome in the William & Mary Tribe (3-4) after winning three straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

William & Mary vs. Norfolk State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in Norfolk, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

William & Mary Stats Insights

  • The Tribe have shot at a 45% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.
  • William & Mary is 3-1 when it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.
  • The Tribe are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 63rd.
  • The Tribe average 11.3 more points per game (79.7) than the Spartans give up to opponents (68.4).
  • William & Mary has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 68.4 points.

William & Mary Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, William & Mary scored 10.7 more points per game at home (72.9) than away (62.2).
  • The Tribe conceded 65 points per game at home last season, and 75.7 on the road.
  • At home, William & Mary made 8.6 triples per game last season, two more than it averaged away (6.6). William & Mary's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.3%) than on the road (33.9%).

William & Mary Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ Air Force L 80-71 Clune Arena
11/19/2023 Lindenwood L 71-60 Clune Arena
11/25/2023 UMBC W 96-81 Kaplan Arena
11/28/2023 @ Norfolk State - Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
12/2/2023 @ Richmond - Robins Center
12/6/2023 Old Dominion - Kaplan Arena

