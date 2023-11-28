How to Watch William & Mary vs. Norfolk State on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Norfolk State Spartans (4-3) welcome in the William & Mary Tribe (3-4) after winning three straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.
William & Mary vs. Norfolk State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in Norfolk, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
William & Mary Stats Insights
- The Tribe have shot at a 45% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.
- William & Mary is 3-1 when it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.
- The Tribe are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 63rd.
- The Tribe average 11.3 more points per game (79.7) than the Spartans give up to opponents (68.4).
- William & Mary has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 68.4 points.
William & Mary Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, William & Mary scored 10.7 more points per game at home (72.9) than away (62.2).
- The Tribe conceded 65 points per game at home last season, and 75.7 on the road.
- At home, William & Mary made 8.6 triples per game last season, two more than it averaged away (6.6). William & Mary's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.3%) than on the road (33.9%).
William & Mary Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Air Force
|L 80-71
|Clune Arena
|11/19/2023
|Lindenwood
|L 71-60
|Clune Arena
|11/25/2023
|UMBC
|W 96-81
|Kaplan Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Norfolk State
|-
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
|12/2/2023
|@ Richmond
|-
|Robins Center
|12/6/2023
|Old Dominion
|-
|Kaplan Arena
