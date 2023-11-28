William & Mary vs. Norfolk State November 28 Tickets & Start Time
The William & Mary Tribe (2-1) meet the Norfolk State Spartans (3-0) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall. This clash will start at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
William & Mary vs. Norfolk State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
William & Mary Top Players (2022-23)
- Anders Nelson: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Ben Wight: 10.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chris Mullins: 6.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Noah Collier: 9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Gabe Dorsey: 10.9 PTS, 3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Norfolk State Top Players (2022-23)
- Joe Bryant Jr.: 17.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kris Bankston: 14.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Caheim Brown: 11 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dana Tate: 10.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Terrance Jones: 4.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
William & Mary vs. Norfolk State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Norfolk State Rank
|Norfolk State AVG
|William & Mary AVG
|William & Mary Rank
|77th
|75.8
|Points Scored
|67.2
|294th
|132nd
|68.6
|Points Allowed
|70.3
|184th
|96th
|33.1
|Rebounds
|29.8
|288th
|91st
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|204th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|7.8
|125th
|193rd
|12.8
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|235th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|11.2
|113th
