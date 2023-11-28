The William & Mary Tribe (2-1) meet the Norfolk State Spartans (3-0) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall. This clash will start at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

William & Mary vs. Norfolk State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other William & Mary Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

William & Mary Top Players (2022-23)

Anders Nelson: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Ben Wight: 10.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Chris Mullins: 6.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Noah Collier: 9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Gabe Dorsey: 10.9 PTS, 3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Norfolk State Top Players (2022-23)

Joe Bryant Jr.: 17.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Kris Bankston: 14.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK

14.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK Caheim Brown: 11 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

11 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Dana Tate: 10.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Terrance Jones: 4.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

William & Mary vs. Norfolk State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Norfolk State Rank Norfolk State AVG William & Mary AVG William & Mary Rank 77th 75.8 Points Scored 67.2 294th 132nd 68.6 Points Allowed 70.3 184th 96th 33.1 Rebounds 29.8 288th 91st 9.5 Off. Rebounds 8.3 204th 237th 6.8 3pt Made 7.8 125th 193rd 12.8 Assists 12.2 249th 235th 12.4 Turnovers 11.2 113th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.