Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals will face the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. Looking to wager on Ovechkin's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Alexander Ovechkin vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Ovechkin Season Stats Insights

Ovechkin's plus-minus this season, in 20:24 per game on the ice, is +1.

In four of 18 games this year, Ovechkin has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Ovechkin has a point in nine games this season (out of 18), including multiple points three times.

In six of 18 games this year, Ovechkin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Ovechkin's implied probability to go over his point total is 62.5% based on the odds.

Ovechkin has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Ovechkin Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 45 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+31) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 18 Games 2 12 Points 1 5 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

