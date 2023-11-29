Will Aliaksei Protas Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 29?
In the upcoming matchup against the Los Angeles Kings, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Aliaksei Protas to find the back of the net for the Washington Capitals? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Aliaksei Protas score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Protas stats and insights
- Protas has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Kings yet this season.
- Protas has zero points on the power play.
- Protas averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.
Kings defensive stats
- On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest squad in the league by conceding 45 total goals (2.4 per game).
- So far this season, the Kings have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Protas recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:58
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:21
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|1
|2
|9:10
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|9:41
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|9:50
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:37
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/8/2023
|Panthers
|2
|0
|2
|13:47
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:18
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Home
|L 3-0
Capitals vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
