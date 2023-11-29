Bilal Coulibaly and the Washington Wizards face the Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Coulibaly, in his last appearance, had five points and two steals in a 126-107 win over the Pistons.

In this article we will dive into Coulibaly's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Bilal Coulibaly Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.1 9.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 3.9 Assists -- 1.8 1.9 PRA -- 13.5 15.1 PR -- 11.7 13.2



Bilal Coulibaly Insights vs. the Magic

This season, Coulibaly has made 3.0 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 6.4% of his team's total makes.

Coulibaly's opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th in the NBA with 102.8 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 11th in possessions per game with 105.6.

Defensively, the Magic are fifth in the league, conceding 107.4 points per game.

On the boards, the Magic have allowed 39.5 rebounds per contest, which is best in the league.

In terms of assists, the Magic are second in the NBA, allowing 22.7 per game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.