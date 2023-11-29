How to Watch the Capitals vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Kings will host the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, November 29, with the Kings having won five consecutive games.
You can tune in to ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT to watch as the Kings and the Capitals square off.
Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals' total of 50 goals allowed (2.8 per game) is third in the NHL.
- With 42 goals (2.3 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 games, the Capitals have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 25 goals during that time.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|18
|5
|7
|12
|11
|7
|0%
|John Carlson
|18
|1
|10
|11
|31
|14
|-
|Dylan Strome
|18
|8
|2
|10
|6
|16
|53.5%
|Tom Wilson
|18
|4
|5
|9
|15
|17
|28.6%
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|16
|4
|5
|9
|16
|9
|44%
Kings Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Kings are the stingiest squad in league play, conceding 45 total goals (only 2.4 per game).
- The Kings score the fourth-most goals in the league (76 total, four per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Kings have gone 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Kings have given up 16 goals (1.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 37 goals during that stretch.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Adrian Kempe
|19
|8
|12
|20
|3
|6
|100%
|Kevin Fiala
|19
|6
|14
|20
|14
|8
|30.8%
|Trevor Moore
|19
|11
|8
|19
|7
|11
|20%
|Anze Kopitar
|19
|10
|9
|19
|7
|7
|56%
|Quinton Byfield
|19
|4
|12
|16
|1
|7
|33.3%
