The Los Angeles Kings' Adrian Kempe and the Washington Capitals' John Carlson will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when these squads face off on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET, at Crypto.com Arena.

Capitals vs. Kings Game Information

Capitals Players to Watch

Alexander Ovechkin is an important part of the offense for Washington, with 12 points this season, as he has put up five goals and seven assists in 18 games.

Carlson is a top contributor for Washington, with 11 total points this season. In 18 games, he has scored one goal and provided 10 assists.

This season, Dylan Strome has eight goals and two assists for Los Angeles.

In the crease, Charlie Lindgren's record stands at 4-2-0 on the season, allowing 15 goals (2.5 goals against average) and amassing 187 saves with a .926% save percentage (seventh-best in the league).

Kings Players to Watch

Kevin Fiala is one of Los Angeles' leading contributors (20 points), via put up six goals and 14 assists.

Kempe has eight goals and 12 assists, equaling 20 points (1.1 per game).

Anze Kopitar has posted 10 goals and nine assists for Los Angeles.

Pheonix Copley's record is 3-0-2. He has conceded 16 goals (3.0 goals against average) and racked up 105 saves with an .868% save percentage (65th in league).

Capitals vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 1st 4 Goals Scored 2.33 31st 2nd 2.37 Goals Allowed 2.78 9th 8th 32.1 Shots 29.1 26th 4th 27.7 Shots Allowed 30.2 15th 16th 20.83% Power Play % 5.66% 32nd 1st 89.39% Penalty Kill % 78.18% 18th

