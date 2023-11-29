Dylan Strome and the Washington Capitals will be in action on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Los Angeles Kings. Prop bets for Strome are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Dylan Strome vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Strome Season Stats Insights

Strome has averaged 17:44 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).

In six of 18 games this season Strome has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Strome has a point in seven of 18 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In two of 18 contests this season, Strome has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Strome's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Strome going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Strome Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 45 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the least in the league.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +31.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 18 Games 2 10 Points 1 8 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

