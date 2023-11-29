Evgeny Kuznetsov and the Washington Capitals will face the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Kuznetsov in the Capitals-Kings game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Evgeny Kuznetsov vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kuznetsov Season Stats Insights

Kuznetsov has averaged 19:18 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Kuznetsov has scored a goal in three of 16 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Kuznetsov has registered a point in a game seven times this year over 16 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Kuznetsov has posted an assist in a game four times this year in 16 games played, including multiple assists once.

Kuznetsov has an implied probability of 52.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Kuznetsov has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kuznetsov Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 45 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+31) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 16 Games 2 9 Points 1 4 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.