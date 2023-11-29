How to Watch George Mason vs. NJIT on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The NJIT Highlanders (1-4) hope to snap a three-game road losing streak at the George Mason Patriots (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
George Mason vs. NJIT Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
George Mason Stats Insights
- The Patriots make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Highlanders have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
- George Mason has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.
- The Highlanders are the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Patriots sit at 131st.
- The Patriots put up 7.8 fewer points per game (72.0) than the Highlanders give up (79.8).
- George Mason is 2-0 when scoring more than 79.8 points.
George Mason Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- George Mason posted 74.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 64.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 10.3 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Patriots surrendered 65.8 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 68.5.
- When playing at home, George Mason made 0.9 more threes per game (7.7) than in away games (6.8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (35.8%) compared to away from home (35.5%).
George Mason Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Charlotte
|L 54-49
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|South Dakota State
|W 73-71
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|East Carolina
|W 81-59
|EagleBank Arena
|11/29/2023
|NJIT
|-
|EagleBank Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Toledo
|-
|Savage Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
