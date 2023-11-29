Can we anticipate Hendrix Lapierre lighting the lamp when the Washington Capitals clash with the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Hendrix Lapierre score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Lapierre stats and insights

Lapierre has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Kings.

Lapierre has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.5 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have given up 45 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

