How to Watch James Madison vs. Buffalo on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Buffalo Bulls (1-5) will be trying to halt a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the No. 22 James Madison Dukes (6-0) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
James Madison vs. Buffalo Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
James Madison Stats Insights
- The Dukes make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is three percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (51.1%).
- In games James Madison shoots better than 51.1% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
- The Dukes are the 161st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulls sit at 209th.
- The Dukes average eight more points per game (92) than the Bulls give up (84).
- When James Madison scores more than 84 points, it is 3-0.
James Madison Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively James Madison performed better in home games last year, putting up 86.4 points per game, compared to 74.9 per game away from home.
- Defensively the Dukes played better in home games last season, ceding 65.2 points per game, compared to 70.8 on the road.
- When playing at home, James Madison sunk 1.9 more treys per game (9.4) than when playing on the road (7.5). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.5%) compared to when playing on the road (33.1%).
James Madison Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Radford
|W 76-73
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|11/21/2023
|Southern Illinois
|W 82-76
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/22/2023
|Fresno State
|W 95-64
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/29/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/3/2023
|Keystone
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|-
|Chartway Arena
