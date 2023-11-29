The Buffalo Bulls (1-5) will be trying to halt a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the No. 22 James Madison Dukes (6-0) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

James Madison vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

James Madison Stats Insights

The Dukes make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is three percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (51.1%).

In games James Madison shoots better than 51.1% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Dukes are the 161st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulls sit at 209th.

The Dukes average eight more points per game (92) than the Bulls give up (84).

When James Madison scores more than 84 points, it is 3-0.

James Madison Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively James Madison performed better in home games last year, putting up 86.4 points per game, compared to 74.9 per game away from home.

Defensively the Dukes played better in home games last season, ceding 65.2 points per game, compared to 70.8 on the road.

When playing at home, James Madison sunk 1.9 more treys per game (9.4) than when playing on the road (7.5). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.5%) compared to when playing on the road (33.1%).

James Madison Upcoming Schedule