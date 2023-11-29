James Madison vs. Buffalo: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 29
The James Madison Dukes (6-0) will look to build on a six-game winning streak when hosting the Buffalo Bulls (1-5) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the James Madison vs. Buffalo matchup in this article.
James Madison vs. Buffalo Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
James Madison vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|James Madison Moneyline
|Buffalo Moneyline
|BetMGM
|James Madison (-22.5)
|159.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|James Madison (-22.5)
|160.5
|-10000
|+2500
James Madison vs. Buffalo Betting Trends
- James Madison has covered four times in five games with a spread this season.
- This season, games featuring the Dukes have gone over the point total every time.
- Buffalo has won one game against the spread this year.
- Bulls games have hit the over twice this year.
James Madison Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), James Madison is 81st in the country. It is way higher than that, 31st, according to computer rankings.
- James Madison's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
