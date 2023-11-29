Wednesday's contest features the James Madison Dukes (6-0) and the Buffalo Bulls (1-5) facing off at Atlantic Union Bank Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 96-65 victory for heavily favored James Madison according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

The game has no set line.

James Madison vs. Buffalo Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Atlantic Union Bank Center

James Madison vs. Buffalo Score Prediction

Prediction: James Madison 96, Buffalo 65

Spread & Total Prediction for James Madison vs. Buffalo

Computer Predicted Spread: James Madison (-31.2)

James Madison (-31.2) Computer Predicted Total: 161.8

James Madison is 4-1-0 against the spread, while Buffalo's ATS record this season is 1-3-0. A total of five out of the Dukes' games this season have hit the over, and two of the Bulls' games have gone over.

James Madison Performance Insights

The Dukes average 92 points per game (seventh in college basketball) while giving up 80.5 per outing (332nd in college basketball). They have a +69 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.5 points per game.

James Madison grabs 34 rebounds per game (157th in college basketball) compared to the 34.7 of its opponents.

James Madison knocks down 9.5 three-pointers per game (44th in college basketball) while shooting 39.6% from deep (20th in college basketball). It is making 3.2 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.3 per game while shooting 30.9%.

The Dukes score 103.4 points per 100 possessions (50th in college basketball), while allowing 90.5 points per 100 possessions (206th in college basketball).

James Madison has committed 11.2 turnovers per game (131st in college basketball play), 4.5 fewer than the 15.7 it forces on average (25th in college basketball).

