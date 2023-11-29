The Buffalo Bulls (1-2) meet the James Madison Dukes (3-0) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. This matchup will start at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

James Madison vs. Buffalo Game Information

James Madison Top Players (2022-23)

Terrence Edwards: 13.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Takal Molson: 11.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Mezie Offurum: 10.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Vado Morse: 12 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Noah Freidel: 8.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Buffalo Top Players (2022-23)

Curtis Jones: 15 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

15 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK LaQuill Hardnett: 11.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Zid Powell: 12.6 PTS, 4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Isaiah Adams: 11.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Armoni Foster: 8.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

James Madison vs. Buffalo Stat Comparison (2022-23)

James Madison Rank James Madison AVG Buffalo AVG Buffalo Rank 14th 80.5 Points Scored 77.5 45th 118th 68.1 Points Allowed 77.7 347th 35th 34.8 Rebounds 34.8 35th 30th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th 104th 8 3pt Made 7 219th 150th 13.4 Assists 14.7 62nd 265th 12.7 Turnovers 13.9 332nd

