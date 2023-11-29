When the Washington Capitals play the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET, will Joel Edmundson light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Joel Edmundson score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Edmundson stats and insights

Edmundson is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not played against the Kings yet this season.

Edmundson has no points on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings are the stingiest squad in the NHL by giving up 45 total goals (2.4 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

