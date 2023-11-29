The Orlando Magic (12-5) will look to continue a seven-game winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (3-14) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Amway Center as 9.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and MNMT.

Wizards vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and MNMT

BSFL and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 122 - Wizards 108

Wizards vs Magic Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Magic (- 9.5)

Magic (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-14.9)

Magic (-14.9) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



Under (233.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.1

The Magic's .824 ATS win percentage (14-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Wizards' .471 mark (8-9-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2023-24, Washington and its opponents do it more often (58.8% of the time) than Orlando and its opponents (41.2%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Wizards are 2-13, while the Magic are 5-0 as moneyline favorites.

Wizards Performance Insights

The Wizards are ninth in the league in points scored (116.1 per game) and second-worst in points conceded (124).

In 2023-24, Washington is worst in the NBA in rebounds (39.6 per game) and worst in rebounds allowed (50.6).

With 27.9 assists per game, the Wizards are fifth-best in the league.

Washington is 16th in the league in turnovers per game (13.6) and 10th in turnovers forced (14.2).

In 2023-24, the Wizards are 17th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.1 per game) and 23rd in 3-point percentage (34.8%).

