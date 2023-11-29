Can we count on Nic Dowd lighting the lamp when the Washington Capitals match up against the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Nic Dowd score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Dowd stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Dowd scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Kings yet this season.

Dowd has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have given up 45 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Kings have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Dowd recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:37 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:35 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:41 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:36 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:42 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 16:28 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:15 Away W 4-2 10/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:06 Home W 3-2 SO 10/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:59 Home L 4-0

Capitals vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

