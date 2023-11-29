When the Washington Capitals take on the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET, will Nicolas Aube-Kubel score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Aube-Kubel stats and insights

In one of six games this season, Aube-Kubel scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kings.

Aube-Kubel has zero points on the power play.

Aube-Kubel's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have given up 45 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

