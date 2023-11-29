The Radford Highlanders (5-3) hope to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Old Dominion Monarchs (2-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Chartway Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Old Dominion vs. Radford Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Old Dominion Stats Insights

  • The Monarchs make 42.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than the Highlanders have allowed to their opponents (38.8%).
  • Old Dominion is 2-2 when it shoots higher than 38.8% from the field.
  • The Monarchs are the 87th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Highlanders rank 103rd.
  • The Monarchs score just 0.9 more points per game (68.0) than the Highlanders give up (67.1).
  • Old Dominion is 2-2 when scoring more than 67.1 points.

Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Old Dominion averaged 67.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 66.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 1.0 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Monarchs ceded 6.4 fewer points per game (62.9) than in away games (69.3).
  • Old Dominion drained 5.3 threes per game with a 30.4% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 2.2% points worse than it averaged in away games (5.5, 32.6%).

Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 @ Arkansas L 86-77 Bud Walton Arena
11/22/2023 Princeton L 76-56 Chartway Arena
11/26/2023 Drexel W 68-61 Chartway Arena
11/29/2023 Radford - Chartway Arena
12/2/2023 @ Northeastern - Matthews Arena
12/6/2023 @ William & Mary - Kaplan Arena

