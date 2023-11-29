The Radford Highlanders (5-3) hope to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Old Dominion Monarchs (2-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Chartway Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Old Dominion vs. Radford Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Old Dominion Stats Insights

The Monarchs make 42.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than the Highlanders have allowed to their opponents (38.8%).

Old Dominion is 2-2 when it shoots higher than 38.8% from the field.

The Monarchs are the 87th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Highlanders rank 103rd.

The Monarchs score just 0.9 more points per game (68.0) than the Highlanders give up (67.1).

Old Dominion is 2-2 when scoring more than 67.1 points.

Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Old Dominion averaged 67.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 66.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 1.0 points per contest.

In home games, the Monarchs ceded 6.4 fewer points per game (62.9) than in away games (69.3).

Old Dominion drained 5.3 threes per game with a 30.4% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 2.2% points worse than it averaged in away games (5.5, 32.6%).

