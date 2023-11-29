How to Watch Old Dominion vs. Radford on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Radford Highlanders (5-3) hope to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Old Dominion Monarchs (2-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Chartway Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Old Dominion vs. Radford Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- East Tennessee State vs Appalachian State (6:30 PM ET | November 29)
- Buffalo vs James Madison (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
- South Carolina Upstate vs Coastal Carolina (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
Old Dominion Stats Insights
- The Monarchs make 42.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than the Highlanders have allowed to their opponents (38.8%).
- Old Dominion is 2-2 when it shoots higher than 38.8% from the field.
- The Monarchs are the 87th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Highlanders rank 103rd.
- The Monarchs score just 0.9 more points per game (68.0) than the Highlanders give up (67.1).
- Old Dominion is 2-2 when scoring more than 67.1 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Old Dominion averaged 67.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 66.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 1.0 points per contest.
- In home games, the Monarchs ceded 6.4 fewer points per game (62.9) than in away games (69.3).
- Old Dominion drained 5.3 threes per game with a 30.4% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 2.2% points worse than it averaged in away games (5.5, 32.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Arkansas
|L 86-77
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/22/2023
|Princeton
|L 76-56
|Chartway Arena
|11/26/2023
|Drexel
|W 68-61
|Chartway Arena
|11/29/2023
|Radford
|-
|Chartway Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Northeastern
|-
|Matthews Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ William & Mary
|-
|Kaplan Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.