Old Dominion vs. Radford: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 29
The Radford Highlanders (5-3) aim to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Old Dominion Monarchs (2-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Chartway Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Old Dominion vs. Radford matchup.
Old Dominion vs. Radford Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Old Dominion vs. Radford Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Old Dominion Moneyline
|Radford Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Old Dominion (-1.5)
|133.5
|-130
|+105
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Old Dominion (-1.5)
|133.5
|-128
|+104
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Old Dominion vs. Radford Betting Trends
- Old Dominion has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
- Monarchs games have gone over the point total once this season.
- Radford has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.
- A total of four Highlanders games this year have hit the over.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.