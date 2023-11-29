The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-2) will face the Radford Highlanders (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Old Dominion vs. Radford Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Old Dominion Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Old Dominion Top Players (2022-23)

Mekhi Long: 10.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Tyreek Scott-Grayson: 13.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Chaunce Jenkins: 13.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Dericko Williams: 6.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Faizon Fields: 4.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Radford Top Players (2022-23)

DaQuan Smith: 13.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Josiah Jeffers: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Bryan Antoine: 11.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Justin Archer: 7.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Shaquan Jules: 7.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Old Dominion vs. Radford Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Old Dominion Rank Old Dominion AVG Radford AVG Radford Rank 300th 66.9 Points Scored 69.3 235th 64th 66.2 Points Allowed 64.8 40th 40th 34.7 Rebounds 30.6 251st 25th 10.7 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 342nd 5.3 3pt Made 6.5 274th 341st 10.6 Assists 11.8 281st 84th 10.9 Turnovers 11.0 99th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.