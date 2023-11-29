Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Prince William County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Prince William County, Virginia today, we've got the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Prince William County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Potomac Falls High School at Gar-Field High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hayfield Secondary School at Patriot High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Nokesville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
C.D. Hylton High School at Unity Reed High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Manassas, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.