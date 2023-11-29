How to Watch Radford vs. Old Dominion on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Radford Highlanders (5-3) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Old Dominion Monarchs (2-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Chartway Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Radford vs. Old Dominion Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Radford Stats Insights
- The Highlanders have shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Monarchs have averaged.
- Radford has put together a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.1% from the field.
- The Highlanders are the 103rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Monarchs sit at 151st.
- The Highlanders score only 4.9 more points per game (75.5) than the Monarchs allow their opponents to score (70.6).
- When it scores more than 70.6 points, Radford is 4-1.
Radford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Radford averaged 6.6 more points per game at home (72.5) than away (65.9).
- The Highlanders conceded 62.6 points per game at home last season, and 65.4 on the road.
- At home, Radford drained 6.2 triples per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.4). Radford's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.6%) than on the road (35.2%) as well.
Radford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Morgan State
|W 82-72
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/22/2023
|Northern Colorado
|W 79-68
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/26/2023
|Notre Dame (MD)
|W 100-53
|Dedmon Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|-
|Chartway Arena
|12/3/2023
|Elon
|-
|Dedmon Center
|12/9/2023
|North Carolina Central
|-
|Dedmon Center
