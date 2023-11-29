The Radford Highlanders (5-3) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Old Dominion Monarchs (2-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Chartway Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Radford vs. Old Dominion Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Radford Stats Insights

  • The Highlanders have shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Monarchs have averaged.
  • Radford has put together a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.1% from the field.
  • The Highlanders are the 103rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Monarchs sit at 151st.
  • The Highlanders score only 4.9 more points per game (75.5) than the Monarchs allow their opponents to score (70.6).
  • When it scores more than 70.6 points, Radford is 4-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Radford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Radford averaged 6.6 more points per game at home (72.5) than away (65.9).
  • The Highlanders conceded 62.6 points per game at home last season, and 65.4 on the road.
  • At home, Radford drained 6.2 triples per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.4). Radford's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.6%) than on the road (35.2%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Radford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Morgan State W 82-72 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/22/2023 Northern Colorado W 79-68 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/26/2023 Notre Dame (MD) W 100-53 Dedmon Center
11/29/2023 @ Old Dominion - Chartway Arena
12/3/2023 Elon - Dedmon Center
12/9/2023 North Carolina Central - Dedmon Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.