Radford vs. Old Dominion: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 29
The Radford Highlanders (5-3) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Old Dominion Monarchs (2-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Chartway Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Old Dominion vs. Radford matchup.
Radford vs. Old Dominion Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Radford vs. Old Dominion Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Old Dominion Moneyline
|Radford Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Old Dominion (-1.5)
|133.5
|-130
|+105
|FanDuel
|Old Dominion (-1.5)
|133.5
|-128
|+104
Radford vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends
- Radford is 4-2-0 ATS this year.
- When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year, the Highlanders have an ATS record of 3-1.
- Old Dominion has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, one of the Monarchs games has hit the over.
