The Radford Highlanders (5-3) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Old Dominion Monarchs (2-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Chartway Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Old Dominion vs. Radford matchup.

Radford vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Radford vs. Old Dominion Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Old Dominion Moneyline Radford Moneyline BetMGM Old Dominion (-1.5) 133.5 -130 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Old Dominion (-1.5) 133.5 -128 +104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Radford vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends

Radford is 4-2-0 ATS this year.

When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year, the Highlanders have an ATS record of 3-1.

Old Dominion has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, one of the Monarchs games has hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.