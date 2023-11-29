The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-2) will play the Radford Highlanders (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Radford vs. Old Dominion Game Information

Radford Top Players (2022-23)

  • DaQuan Smith: 13.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Josiah Jeffers: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Bryan Antoine: 11.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Justin Archer: 7.7 PTS, 7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Shaquan Jules: 7.7 PTS, 6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Old Dominion Top Players (2022-23)

  • Mekhi Long: 10.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Tyreek Scott-Grayson: 13.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Chaunce Jenkins: 13.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Dericko Williams: 6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Faizon Fields: 4.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Radford vs. Old Dominion Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Old Dominion Rank Old Dominion AVG Radford AVG Radford Rank
300th 66.9 Points Scored 69.3 235th
64th 66.2 Points Allowed 64.8 40th
40th 34.7 Rebounds 30.6 251st
25th 10.7 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd
342nd 5.3 3pt Made 6.5 274th
341st 10.6 Assists 11.8 281st
84th 10.9 Turnovers 11 99th

