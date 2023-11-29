The Wichita State Shockers (6-1) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to extend a five-game home winning streak when they host the Richmond Spiders (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The over/under is 141.5 for the matchup.

Richmond vs. Wichita State Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wichita State -2.5 141.5

Spiders Betting Records & Stats

Richmond's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 141.5 points in three of six outings.

The average over/under for Richmond's contests this season is 142.7, 1.2 more points than this game's point total.

So far this year, Richmond has compiled a 5-1-0 record against the spread.

Richmond has been chosen as underdogs in three games this year and has walked away with the win one time (33.3%) in those games.

The Spiders have been at least a +120 moneyline underdog two times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Richmond has a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Richmond vs. Wichita State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wichita State 3 60% 80.3 159.5 68.7 132.2 143.1 Richmond 3 50% 79.2 159.5 63.5 132.2 141.5

Additional Richmond Insights & Trends

The Spiders' 79.2 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 68.7 the Shockers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 68.7 points, Richmond is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Richmond vs. Wichita State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wichita State 2-3-0 2-2 3-2-0 Richmond 5-1-0 2-1 3-3-0

Richmond vs. Wichita State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wichita State Richmond 8-9 Home Record 12-4 7-4 Away Record 1-11 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 10-1-0 Away ATS Record 2-10-0 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.8 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

