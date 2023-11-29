The Wichita State Shockers (6-1) will be looking to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the Richmond Spiders (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Charles Koch Arena. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Richmond vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Richmond Stats Insights

The Spiders have shot at a 50.3% clip from the field this season, 13.3 percentage points greater than the 37.0% shooting opponents of the Shockers have averaged.

Richmond has put together a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.0% from the field.

The Shockers are the rebounding team in the country, the Spiders rank 351st.

The Spiders score 10.5 more points per game (79.2) than the Shockers give up (68.7).

Richmond is 4-0 when it scores more than 68.7 points.

Richmond Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Richmond averaged 2.1 more points per game at home (70.8) than on the road (68.7).

At home, the Spiders gave up 62.3 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 77.7.

At home, Richmond drained 8.1 treys per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged on the road (8.0). Richmond's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.9%) than on the road (31.6%).

Richmond Upcoming Schedule