How to Watch Richmond vs. Wichita State on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Wichita State Shockers (6-1) will be looking to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the Richmond Spiders (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Charles Koch Arena. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Richmond vs. Wichita State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
Richmond Stats Insights
- The Spiders have shot at a 50.3% clip from the field this season, 13.3 percentage points greater than the 37.0% shooting opponents of the Shockers have averaged.
- Richmond has put together a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.0% from the field.
- The Shockers are the rebounding team in the country, the Spiders rank 351st.
- The Spiders score 10.5 more points per game (79.2) than the Shockers give up (68.7).
- Richmond is 4-0 when it scores more than 68.7 points.
Richmond Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Richmond averaged 2.1 more points per game at home (70.8) than on the road (68.7).
- At home, the Spiders gave up 62.3 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 77.7.
- At home, Richmond drained 8.1 treys per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged on the road (8.0). Richmond's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.9%) than on the road (31.6%).
Richmond Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Colorado
|L 64-59
|Ocean Center
|11/21/2023
|UNLV
|W 82-65
|Ocean Center
|11/25/2023
|Queens
|W 90-61
|Robins Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Wichita State
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/2/2023
|William & Mary
|-
|Robins Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Northern Iowa
|-
|McLeod Center
