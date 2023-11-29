In the upcoming contest versus the Los Angeles Kings, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Sonny Milano to find the back of the net for the Washington Capitals? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Sonny Milano score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Milano stats and insights

Milano has scored in three of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Kings yet this season.

Milano has no points on the power play.

Milano's shooting percentage is 17.6%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 45 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.4 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Milano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:18 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:19 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:06 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 12:11 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 12:43 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:26 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 11:40 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:23 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:28 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:49 Home L 3-0

Capitals vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSW, MNMT2, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

