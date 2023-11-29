The No. 18 Villanova Wildcats (6-1) will be looking to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Villanova vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

TV: FOX Sports Networks

Villanova Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (37.5%).

Villanova is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 37.5% from the field.

The Hawks are the 80th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at 116th.

The Wildcats average 14.2 more points per game (78.4) than the Hawks give up (64.2).

When Villanova totals more than 64.2 points, it is 5-1.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 43.2% from the field, 5.6% higher than the 37.6% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Saint Joseph's (PA) is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 37.6% from the field.

The Hawks are the 80th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 238th.

The Hawks average 11.9 more points per game (76.0) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (64.1).

Saint Joseph's (PA) has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 78.4 points.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Villanova averaged 70.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 66.6 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 3.8 points per contest.

Defensively the Wildcats were better at home last year, allowing 65.1 points per game, compared to 68.6 when playing on the road.

When it comes to three-pointers, Villanova fared better at home last year, averaging 8.4 threes per game with a 34.2% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 30.9% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Saint Joseph's (PA) scored 75.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 72.0.

At home, the Hawks gave up 70.8 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 75.5.

Beyond the arc, Saint Joseph's (PA) knocked down fewer triples on the road (8.3 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.3%) than at home (35.1%) as well.

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/22/2023 Texas Tech W 85-69 Imperial Arena 11/23/2023 North Carolina W 83-81 Imperial Arena 11/24/2023 Memphis W 79-63 Imperial Arena 11/29/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) - The William B. Finneran Pavilion 12/5/2023 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum 12/9/2023 UCLA - Wells Fargo Center

Saint Joseph's (PA) Upcoming Schedule