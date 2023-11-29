How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Auburn on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Auburn Tigers (4-1) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning run when taking on the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Neville Arena. It airs at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN2.
Virginia Tech vs. Auburn Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- Tennessee vs North Carolina (7:15 PM ET | November 29)
- Florida vs Wake Forest (7:15 PM ET | November 29)
- Texas A&M vs Virginia (7:15 PM ET | November 29)
- Bellarmine vs Louisville (8:00 PM ET | November 29)
Virginia Tech Stats Insights
- The Hokies have shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points greater than the 38% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
- Virginia Tech has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 38% from the field.
- The Hokies are the 307th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 42nd.
- The Hokies put up 10.5 more points per game (76.9) than the Tigers give up to opponents (66.4).
- Virginia Tech is 4-1 when it scores more than 66.4 points.
Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Virginia Tech scored 5.9 more points per game at home (77.2) than on the road (71.3).
- At home, the Hokies conceded 65.9 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.5).
- At home, Virginia Tech sunk 9.5 treys per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (7.1). Virginia Tech's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.3%) than away (32%).
Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Boise State
|W 82-75
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Iowa State
|W 71-62
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|L 84-50
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/29/2023
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
|12/3/2023
|Louisville
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Valparaiso
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
