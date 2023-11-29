The Auburn Tigers (4-1) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning run when taking on the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Neville Arena. It airs at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN2.

Virginia Tech vs. Auburn Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
  • Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other ACC Games

Virginia Tech Stats Insights

  • The Hokies have shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points greater than the 38% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
  • Virginia Tech has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 38% from the field.
  • The Hokies are the 307th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 42nd.
  • The Hokies put up 10.5 more points per game (76.9) than the Tigers give up to opponents (66.4).
  • Virginia Tech is 4-1 when it scores more than 66.4 points.

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Virginia Tech scored 5.9 more points per game at home (77.2) than on the road (71.3).
  • At home, the Hokies conceded 65.9 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.5).
  • At home, Virginia Tech sunk 9.5 treys per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (7.1). Virginia Tech's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.3%) than away (32%).

Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Boise State W 82-75 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/24/2023 Iowa State W 71-62 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/26/2023 Florida Atlantic L 84-50 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/29/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena
12/3/2023 Louisville - Cassell Coliseum
12/9/2023 Valparaiso - Cassell Coliseum

