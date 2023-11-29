The Virginia Cavaliers (5-1) take on the No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies (6-1) at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 on ESPN2.

Virginia vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Virginia Stats Insights

This season, the Cavaliers have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Aggies' opponents have hit.

In games Virginia shoots better than 41.2% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Aggies are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cavaliers sit at 292nd.

The Cavaliers record 65.3 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 69.4 the Aggies give up.

When Virginia puts up more than 69.4 points, it is 3-0.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia put up 68.6 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 65.7 points per contest.

The Cavaliers ceded 56.4 points per game last season at home, which was 8.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (64.6).

Looking at three-point shooting, Virginia fared worse when playing at home last year, averaging 6.6 threes per game with a 33.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 per game with a 38.2% percentage when playing on the road.

Virginia Upcoming Schedule