How to Watch Virginia vs. Texas A&M on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Virginia Cavaliers (5-1) take on the No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies (6-1) at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 on ESPN2.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Virginia vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- Florida vs Wake Forest (7:15 PM ET | November 29)
- Tennessee vs North Carolina (7:15 PM ET | November 29)
Virginia Stats Insights
- This season, the Cavaliers have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Aggies' opponents have hit.
- In games Virginia shoots better than 41.2% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Aggies are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cavaliers sit at 292nd.
- The Cavaliers record 65.3 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 69.4 the Aggies give up.
- When Virginia puts up more than 69.4 points, it is 3-0.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Virginia put up 68.6 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 65.7 points per contest.
- The Cavaliers ceded 56.4 points per game last season at home, which was 8.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (64.6).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Virginia fared worse when playing at home last year, averaging 6.6 threes per game with a 33.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 per game with a 38.2% percentage when playing on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 62-33
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/20/2023
|Wisconsin
|L 65-41
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|West Virginia
|W 56-54
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/29/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/2/2023
|Syracuse
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/5/2023
|North Carolina Central
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.