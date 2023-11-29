How to Watch VMI vs. Navy on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The VMI Keydets (2-5) will visit the Navy Midshipmen (0-4) after losing five road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.
VMI vs. Navy Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
VMI Stats Insights
- VMI is 2-2 when it shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.
- The Keydets are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Midshipmen sit at 170th.
- The Keydets put up 7.2 more points per game (75.7) than the Midshipmen give up to opponents (68.5).
- When it scores more than 68.5 points, VMI is 2-3.
VMI Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, VMI put up 73.2 points per game last season, 8.7 more than it averaged on the road (64.5).
- The Keydets allowed 72.6 points per game at home last season, and 77.5 away.
- VMI knocked down more 3-pointers at home (10.2 per game) than on the road (8.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.0%) than away (33.8%).
VMI Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Northern Arizona
|L 78-69
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Air Force
|L 64-54
|Clune Arena
|11/25/2023
|Clarks Summit
|W 100-63
|Cameron Hall
|11/29/2023
|@ Navy
|-
|Navy Alumni Hall
|12/2/2023
|Presbyterian
|-
|Cameron Hall
|12/9/2023
|American
|-
|Cameron Hall
