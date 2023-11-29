Wednesday's contest at Navy Alumni Hall has the VMI Keydets (2-5) going head to head against the Navy Midshipmen (0-4) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 29). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 69-68 victory for VMI, so it should be a competitive matchup.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

VMI vs. Navy Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy Alumni Hall

VMI vs. Navy Score Prediction

Prediction: VMI 69, Navy 68

Spread & Total Prediction for VMI vs. Navy

Computer Predicted Spread: VMI (-1.4)

VMI (-1.4) Computer Predicted Total: 136.7

VMI Performance Insights

The Keydets have a +20 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.8 points per game. They're putting up 75.7 points per game, 177th in college basketball, and are allowing 72.9 per outing to rank 217th in college basketball.

VMI ranks 35th in college basketball at 38.4 rebounds per game. That's 6.1 more than the 32.3 its opponents average.

VMI hits 7.3 three-pointers per game (191st in college basketball) while shooting 33.3% from deep (170th in college basketball). It is making 1.1 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 8.4 per game at 31.1%.

VMI has committed 14.1 turnovers per game (316th in college basketball), 2.5 more than the 11.6 it forces (239th in college basketball).

