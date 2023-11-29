The Navy Midshipmen (0-2) will play the VMI Keydets (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

VMI vs. Navy Game Information

VMI Top Players (2022-23)

Asher Woods: 14.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sean Conway: 12.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Rickey Bradley, Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Tyler Houser: 10.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Tony Felder: 10.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Navy Top Players (2022-23)

Daniel Deaver: 13.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Tyler Nelson: 12.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK

Sean Yoder: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Patrick Dorsey: 6.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

Christian Jones: 7.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

VMI vs. Navy Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Navy Rank Navy AVG VMI AVG VMI Rank 232nd 69.4 Points Scored 69.4 232nd 41st 64.9 Points Allowed 76.8 337th 187th 31.6 Rebounds 32.4 134th 189th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th 134th 7.7 3pt Made 9.7 12th 56th 14.8 Assists 11.4 307th 51st 10.6 Turnovers 12.2 217th

