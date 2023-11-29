Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Waynesboro County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Waynesboro County, Virginia, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Waynesboro County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fishburne Military School at Blue Ridge School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: St. George, VA
- Conference: VISAA Division 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Waynesboro High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Waynesboro, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charlottesville High School at Waynesboro High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Waynesboro, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
