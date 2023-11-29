The Orlando Magic (12-5), on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Amway Center, will look to continue a seven-game winning streak when hosting the Washington Wizards (3-14). This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and MNMT.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wizards vs. Magic matchup.

Wizards vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and MNMT

BSFL and MNMT Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Wizards vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards vs Magic Additional Info

Wizards vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic are outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game with a +90 scoring differential overall. They put up 112.6 points per game (18th in the NBA) and give up 107.4 per outing (fifth in the league).

The Wizards' -134 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 116.1 points per game (ninth in NBA) while allowing 124 per contest (29th in league).

These two teams are scoring 228.7 points per game between them, 4.8 fewer than this matchup's total.

These teams give up a combined 231.4 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Orlando has compiled a 14-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Washington has won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover nine times.

Wizards Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Kyle Kuzma 23.5 -105 23.4 Jordan Poole 18.5 -105 17.3 Deni Avdija 10.5 -105 12.1 Daniel Gafford 10.5 +105 9.7 Tyus Jones 10.5 -115 10.9

Wizards and Magic NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +100000 +50000 - Magic +12500 +5000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.