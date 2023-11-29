Southeast Division foes battle when the Orlando Magic (6-5) welcome in the Washington Wizards (2-9) at Amway Center, beginning on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the teams this season.

Wizards vs. Magic Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29

Wednesday, November 29 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSFL, MNMT

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma is putting up 22.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. He's also draining 48.2% of his shots from the floor and 25.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.

Tyus Jones is putting up 13.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest. He's draining 51.5% of his shots from the field and 43.8% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per contest.

Jordan Poole is putting up 18.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He is making 38.5% of his shots from the floor and 21.7% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.

The Wizards are receiving 10.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Deni Avdija this year.

The Wizards are receiving 3.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game from Delon Wright this season.

Magic Players to Watch

Franz Wagner averages 21.0 points, 4.5 boards and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 39.3% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made treys per contest.

Cole Anthony posts 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.0 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Paolo Banchero posts 13.0 points, 4.5 assists and 6.0 boards per game.

Jalen Suggs posts 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 2.0 steals (eighth in NBA) and 1.0 block.

Markelle Fultz averages 9.0 points, 4.0 assists and 3.0 boards.

Wizards vs. Magic Stat Comparison

Magic Wizards 108.3 Points Avg. 115.5 106.6 Points Allowed Avg. 123.2 44.7% Field Goal % 47.8% 32.9% Three Point % 35.5%

