The Orlando Magic (12-5) are 9.5-point favorites as they look to build on a five-game home winning streak when they take on the Washington Wizards (3-14) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Amway Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and MNMT. The matchup's over/under is set at 233.5.

Wizards vs. Magic Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and MNMT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Magic -9.5 233.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 233.5 points in 10 of 17 outings.

The average total for Washington's games this season has been 240.1, 6.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Washington has an 8-9-0 record against the spread this year.

The Wizards have been victorious in two, or 13.3%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has not won as an underdog of +340 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.

Washington has an implied victory probability of 22.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Wizards vs Magic Additional Info

Wizards vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Magic 4 23.5% 112.6 228.7 107.4 231.4 222.6 Wizards 10 58.8% 116.1 228.7 124 231.4 236.8

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

Washington has gone 1-9 over its last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

The Wizards have gone over the total in four of their last 10 games.

Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home is .143 (1-6-0). On the road, it is .700 (7-3-0).

The Wizards' 116.1 points per game are 8.7 more points than the 107.4 the Magic give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 107.4 points, Washington is 7-6 against the spread and 3-10 overall.

Wizards vs. Magic Betting Splits

Wizards and Magic Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wizards 8-9 2-3 10-7 Magic 14-3 0-0 7-10

Wizards vs. Magic Point Insights

Wizards Magic 116.1 Points Scored (PG) 112.6 9 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 7-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 3-10 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 124 Points Allowed (PG) 107.4 29 NBA Rank (PAPG) 5 3-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-0 2-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-1

