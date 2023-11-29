The Orlando Magic (12-5) hope to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (3-14) on November 29, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Magic and Wizards, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Wizards vs. Magic Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Wizards vs Magic Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards' 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

This season, Washington has a 2-9 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.7% from the field.

The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 10th.

The Wizards put up an average of 116.1 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 107.4 the Magic allow to opponents.

Washington is 3-10 when it scores more than 107.4 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

At home the Wizards are not as good offensively, putting up 112.9 points per game, compared to 118.4 away. It's the same story defensively, allowing 126.3 points per game at home, compared to 122.4 away.

Washington is giving up more points at home (126.3 per game) than on the road (122.4).

At home the Wizards are collecting 26.9 assists per game, 1.7 less than on the road (28.6).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards Injuries