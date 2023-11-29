Player prop bet options for Paolo Banchero, Kyle Kuzma and others are available when the Orlando Magic host the Washington Wizards at Amway Center on Wednesday (beginning at 7:00 PM ET).

Wizards vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and MNMT

BSFL and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Wizards vs Magic Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: +120) 2.5 (Over: -102)

The 22.5-point over/under set for Kuzma on Wednesday is 0.9 lower than his scoring average of 23.4.

He has collected 6.2 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (6.5).

Kuzma has dished out 4.8 assists per game, which is 0.7 less than Wednesday's over/under.

Kuzma averages 2.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

Deni Avdija Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 10.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: -106) 0.5 (Over: -200)

The 10.5-point total set for Deni Avdija on Wednesday is 1.6 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (5.5).

Avdija has averaged 3.5 assists per game, which is the same as Wednesday's assist over/under.

Avdija's 1.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.6 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: -185)

The 17.3 points Jordan Poole scores per game are 0.2 less than his prop total on Wednesday (17.5).

Poole's assists average -- 3.6 -- is 0.1 higher than Wednesday's prop bet (3.5).

He drains 1.9 three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet total on Wednesday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -120) 7.5 (Over: -135) 4.5 (Over: -161) 1.5 (Over: -106)

The 22.5-point total set for Banchero on Wednesday is 2.7 more points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 1.0 fewer rebound per game (6.5) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (7.5).

Banchero's year-long assist average -- 4.6 per game -- is 0.1 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (4.5).

Banchero's 1.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 10.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: -106) 0.5 (Over: -200)

Franz Wagner is averaging 19.5 points per game this season, 2.0 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

His per-game rebounding average of 5.6 is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).

Wagner has picked up 3.2 assists per game, 0.3 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday (3.5).

His 1.5 made three-pointers per game is the same as his over/under on Wednesday.

