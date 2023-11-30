When the Washington Capitals play the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, will Alexander Ovechkin find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Alexander Ovechkin score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a goal)

Ovechkin stats and insights

Ovechkin has scored in four of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Ducks.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He has a 6.9% shooting percentage, attempting 3.8 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Ovechkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:49 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:02 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 23:54 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:19 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 15:02 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:59 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 2 2 0 18:09 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 21:19 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:31 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:41 Home W 2-1

Capitals vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSW, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

